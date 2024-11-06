Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock Markets News Today Live: Trump Media share price surge 40% overnight on Robinhood amid speculation of Donald Trump’s election win
- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.'s stock is often seen by investors as a barometer for Donald Trump’s political prospects, especially as he seeks re-election in a closely contested race against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris
Stock Markets News Today Live: Nifty IT jumps 3% ahead of US election outcome; TCS, Infosys among lead gainers: What is driving IT stocks?
- IT stocks saw significant gains on Wednesday morning, boosting the Nifty IT sectoral index over 3%. Major players like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro experienced 3-4% increases despite concerns about the upcoming 2024 US election.
Stock Markets News Today Live: PB Fintech shares rise 3% after posting fourth consecutive quarterly profit in Q2
- PB Fintech's shares rose 3.2% to ₹1,698 after reporting a net profit of ₹51 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a loss last year. However, shares later fell 2.5%. The company's revenue grew 44% year-on-year, driven by strong demand in the insurance sector.