Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 07 2024 15:56:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.90 -1.76%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 819.80 -2.36%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,305.65 -1.50%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 859.25 0.53%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 478.00 -0.69%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock Market News Today Live Updates on November 8, 2024 : Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on November 8, 2024 : Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

7 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on November 8, 2024: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy todayPremium
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
08 Nov 2024, 07:36:23 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, declined over a percent amid profit booking and fragile sentiment. Sumeet Bagadia suggests a cautious approach, identifying 24,000 as key support for Nifty 50, and recommends five breakout stocks for buying.
Read the full story here

08 Nov 2024, 07:33:56 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on November 8 after US Fed rate cut

  • Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,290 level, a discount of nearly 10 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Read the full story here

08 Nov 2024, 07:20:38 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed rate cut to Wall Street rally

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,290 level, a discount of nearly 10 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

08 Nov 2024, 06:48:23 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy or sell on Friday — Nov 8

  • Stock Market Today: The Benchmark Nifty-50 index has been finding resistance at 24,500 and is hovering around crucial support zone of 24,200. Sustaining this is crucial for keeping the trend intact, experts said.
Read the full story here

08 Nov 2024, 06:30:09 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Most wanted stocks of 2024: Fund managers bullish on these 3 AI companies

  • Fund managers have shown a steady preference for these three AI stocks over the last four quarters. More details inside
Read the full story here

08 Nov 2024, 06:28:45 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 8

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — ITI, KEC International, and Computer Age Management Services.
Read the full story here

08 Nov 2024, 06:00:28 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: India’s Warren Buffetts just exited these 5 stocks. Do you still hold them?

  • Recently, five companies have witnessed exits by renowned investors like Ashish Kacholia and Dolly Khanna. These stocks exhibit notable concerns around financial performance and future growth prospects, raising questions about their long-term viability.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue