Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, declined over a percent amid profit booking and fragile sentiment. Sumeet Bagadia suggests a cautious approach, identifying 24,000 as key support for Nifty 50, and recommends five breakout stocks for buying.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on November 8 after US Fed rate cut
- Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,290 level, a discount of nearly 10 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed rate cut to Wall Street rally
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,290 level, a discount of nearly 10 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy or sell on Friday — Nov 8
- Stock Market Today: The Benchmark Nifty-50 index has been finding resistance at 24,500 and is hovering around crucial support zone of 24,200. Sustaining this is crucial for keeping the trend intact, experts said.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Most wanted stocks of 2024: Fund managers bullish on these 3 AI companies
- Fund managers have shown a steady preference for these three AI stocks over the last four quarters. More details inside
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 8
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — ITI, KEC International, and Computer Age Management Services.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: India’s Warren Buffetts just exited these 5 stocks. Do you still hold them?
- Recently, five companies have witnessed exits by renowned investors like Ashish Kacholia and Dolly Khanna. These stocks exhibit notable concerns around financial performance and future growth prospects, raising questions about their long-term viability.