Laurus Labs, Gland Pharma, Piramal, Divi's Labs: 4 drug manufacturing stocks rally up to 89% in 6 months - Upside ahead?

Pharma stocks have emerged as the star performers of Dalal Street over the past few months, especially the companies in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) space. Laurus Labs, Gland Pharma, Piramal Pharma, and Divi’s Laboratories are some of the key pharma stocks in the space which have delivered up to 90% return over the past six months.

Most of these pharma stocks have continued to rally over the past few days amid optimism around their second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. So let’s take a look at the spectacular six-month return by Laurus Labs, Gland Pharma, Piramal Pharma and Divi’s Laboratories and their target prices.

Company 6-Month Return November 12 price TP Brokerage Laurus Labs 88.64% 2395.10 2830 Motilal Oswal (MOFSL) Gland Pharma 80.36% 3307.50 3,690 MOFSL Divi's Laboratories 72.35% 11450 11,450 ICICI Direct Piramal Pharma 38.65% 245.20 270 MOFSL

Laurus Labs target price Laurus Labs has emerged as the outstanding performer in the CDMO space with its spectacular 88.64% rally over the past six months. The pharma stock closed at ₹2395.10 per share on BSE on Thursday. Motilal Oswal gave a target price of ₹2,830 per share for the stock.

Gland Pharma target price Gland Pharma shares have rallied nearly 80.36% over the past six months. The stock closed at ₹3307.50 per share on BSE on Thursday. Motilal Oswal gave a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹3690 per share.

Divi’s Laboratories target price With 72.35% rally over the last six months, Divi’s Laboratories share price has already surpassed the target price fixed by ICICI Securities and even the one set by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. ICICI Securities gave a TP of ₹11,450 per share to the stock. MOFSL’s target price stood at ₹11,110 per share, as per its report released on November 9, 2026. The stock closed 1.19% higher at ₹11,450 per share on BSE on Thursday.