Laurus Labs Q2 Results: Profit surges 875% YoY to ₹195 crore; revenue up 35%

Laurus Labs Q2 Results: Laurus Labs reported a significant increase in revenue and net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The company's revenue rose by 35% year-on-year to ₹1,653 crore, while net profit surged by 875% to ₹195 crore, according to its earnings release. Consolidated revenue for the half-year ended September 30, 2025, reached ₹3,223 crore, marking a 33% growth compared to the same period last year.

The EBITDA for the quarter was ₹429 crore, reflecting a 136% increase, with margins expanding to 26.0%. For the half-year, EBITDA stood at ₹818 crore, representing a 132% growth, with margins at 25.4%. The company reported a gross margin improvement of over 4.5 percentage points to 59.6%, driven by a favourable business mix and operational improvements.

Divisional Revenue Performance The company's CDMO business saw a revenue increase to ₹518 crore in Q2, a 53% rise year-on-year, and ₹1,040 crore for the half-year, up 74%.

The small molecules segment within CDMO reported Q2 revenues of ₹471 crore, a 58% increase year-on-year. The generics business also performed well, with revenues rising to ₹1,135 crore in Q2, a 28% increase year-on-year, and ₹2,183 crore for the half-year, a 20% rise.

Laurus Labs' R&D expenditure for the half-year was ₹137 crore, accounting for 4.3% of revenues. The company continued to invest in expanding its manufacturing capabilities, with CAPEX at 15% of sales. The company also made a strategic investment of US$2 million in Aarvik Therapeutics to access novel Antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) technology.

Dr Satyanarayana Chava, Founder & CEO, stated, "We continue to maintain leadership position in ARVs and make encouraging progress in delivering important clinical and commercial programs."

V V Ravi Kumar, Executive Director & CFO, commented, "Our strong Q2 performance was in line with expectations. We have achieved revenues of ₹1,653 crore, representing 35% growth and EBITDA of ₹429 crore, representing 136% growth."

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.80 per share.