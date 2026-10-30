Laurus Labs share price climbed nearly 6% to a record high of ₹2,381.15 on Friday, October 30, after the pharmaceutical company reported strong September-quarter results, with revenue rising 33% year-on-year and net profit more than doubling. The company also announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. The stock rose for the fifth consecutive trading session, gaining around 21% during this period. So far in 2026, Laurus Labs shares have surged 111%, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50, which has declined 12.2%. The stock has rebounded 161% from its 52-week low of ₹913.35, recorded on February 2, 2026.

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Laurus Labs Q2 results: Profit jumps 126%, revenue rises 33% Laurus Labs reported revenue of ₹2,206 crore for Q2FY27, compared with ₹1,653 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit surged 126% year-on-year to ₹441 crore from ₹195 crore, while EBITDA increased to ₹762 crore from ₹429 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 34.5%, while the gross margin expanded to 63% from 59.9% in Q2FY26. The performance was driven by sustained growth in the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business and continued momentum in the Affordable Medicines division.

For the first half of FY27, revenue rose 31% year-on-year to ₹4,233 crore. EBITDA stood at ₹1,406 crore, with a margin of 33.2%, reflecting an improvement of 7.8 percentage points, supported by higher CDMO revenue and improving operating leverage. Commenting on the results, Dr Satyanarayana Chava, founder and chief executive officer of Laurus Labs, said the company had delivered another record quarter in revenue and profitability, reflecting the strength of its CDMO platform and Affordable Medicines portfolio. The company also operationalised its first commercial-scale peptide manufacturing plant in Vizag. It is expanding capacity to meet rising demand for peptide therapeutics and has announced targeted investments in oligonucleotides and peptide-resin technologies to strengthen its integrated CDMO capabilities. Laurus Labs share price: Should you buy after the rally? Brokerages acknowledged the company's strong operating performance and improving CDMO prospects, but differed on its valuation and investment potential. Jefferies maintained its HOLD rating while raising its target price to ₹2,100 from ₹1,700. The brokerage noted that Q2 revenue grew 33% year-on-year and EBITDA rose 86%, taking the margin to 34%. It also highlighted peptide manufacturing capacity of 16,000 litres, with commercial revenues expected from the second half of FY28 or FY29. Jefferies raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings-per-share estimates by 6% and 4%, respectively.

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Kotak maintained its SELL rating with a fair value of ₹1,400. It expects EBITDA to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 34% over FY26–FY29, with margins potentially reaching 36% by FY29. However, it flagged valuation concerns despite opportunities in peptides, oligonucleotides and advanced therapies. Laurus Labs plans capital expenditure of more than ₹30 billion over FY27–FY28, largely targeting high-growth projects. With strong earnings, expanding CDMO capabilities and investments in specialised manufacturing technologies supporting the growth outlook. Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.