Laurus Labs share price plunges 10% on disappointing Q3 earnings; Here's what brokerages say
Laurus Labs share results: Laurus Labs share price slumps 10% on lower-than-expected Q3 earnings. Laurus Labs reports 89% YoY fall in Q3 net profit to ₹23 crore.Brokerages give mixed recommendations for buying or selling Laurus Labs shares.
Laurus Labs share price slumped 10% on Thursday's trading session following the company's release of lower-than-expected Q3 earnings. Brokerages indicate that Laurus Labs saw yet another quarter of subpar performance on several fronts, with a substantial miss on the Street estimates. Laurus Labs share price opened at an intraday low of ₹358.70 apiece on BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started