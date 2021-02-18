Lawmakers to face off with GameStop saga's key players

Now regulators in Massachusetts are investigating Gill for potential conflict of interest because of his work as a licensed securities broker and “financial wellness educational director" for insurance company MassMutual while he was egging on GameStop investors online. Gill has been ordered to testify later this month in the inquiry; as of Wednesday he hasn't responded to the state regulators. He's also the target of a separate lawsuit that claims his misrepresented himself as an amateur investor while convincing other investors to buy shares of GameStop.

