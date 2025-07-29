Laxmi India Finance IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Laxmi India Finance initial public offering (IPO) is all set to open for subscription on July 29 and close on July 31. The ₹254.26-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.84 crore equity shares along with an offer-for-sale of 56.38 lakh shares by the promoters.

Ahead of the IPO launch, Laxmi India Finance Ltd raised over ₹75 crore from anchor investors on Monday by allotting 47.79 lakh equity shares at ₹158 each to 11 institutional funds.

Key participants in the anchor round included institutional investors such as Saint Capital Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets – ODI, Compact Structure Fund, Cognizant Capital Dynamic Opportunities Fund, India Max Investment Fund, Holani Venture Capital Fund-I, and Rajasthan Global Securities.

Laxmi India Finance IPO subscription status The bidding of Laxmi India Finance IPO will begin at 10 am on Tuesday, July 29.

Laxmi India Finance IPO GMP today The shares of Laxmi India Finance is currently trading at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market, as per investorgain. This means that the GMP of Laxmi India Finance IPO is +9.

The current GMP indicates that the estimated listing price of Laxmi India Finance IPO is likely to be ₹167, which is 5.70 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹158.

The GMP of Laxmi India Finance IPO has witnessed a significant fall ahead of the opening of issue. The GMP has descended from ₹18 to ₹9, according to investorgain.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Laxmi India Finance IPO details Laxmi India Finance IPO includes a fresh issue of 1.05 crore equity shares valued at ₹165.17 crores, along with an offer for sale of 0.56 crore shares amounting to ₹89.09 crores.

The funds raised from the fresh issue will be utilised to strengthen the company’s capital base, support future lending activities, and meet general corporate needs.

The share allotment is expected to be finalized on Friday, August 1, 2025, and the IPO is likely to be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 94 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,100.

PL Capital Markets Private Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) has been appointed as the registrar.

Also Read | Brigade Hotel IPO allotment date likely today. Steps to check status online

Laxmi India Finance IPO: Review Brokerage firm Canara Bank Securities has given ‘subscribe for long-term’ rating Laxmi India Finance IPO. “ The company has had robust financial performance for the past three years, where revenue has grown at a CAGR of 38% from 129 Cr to 245 Cr, whereas PAT has grown at a CAGR of 50% from 16 Cr to 36 Cr. The issue is overpriced at 2.57X PB, whereas the listed peers on average are available at 2.02X PB. The company is well positioned to take ad- vantage of the MSME surge in India, as of now LIF is present only in 5 states with major presence (80%) in Rajasthan. This leaves plenty of room for LIF to enter new states and become more dominant in the existing states,” it said.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Swastika said, while giving ‘subscribe’ rating, that investment in this company may be best suited for High risk investors with long-term vision.

“ Laxmi India Finance’s primary business revolves around lending, providing structured financial solutions to segments that are typically overlooked by mainstream banks. It has demonstrated increases in both revenue and profit across the periods reported. The business operates within an intensely competitive marketplace. Current financial indicators suggest that the offering is priced on the fairly side,” it added.