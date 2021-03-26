Mumbai : Shares of Laxmi Organic Industries jumped as much as 18% on Friday after Goldman Sachs India Fund and Plutus Wealth Management bought shares of the company via bulk deals on Thursday.

Laxmi Orgnanic's stock was currently trading around ₹182, up 11% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 1.4%.

Also Read | The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states

According to the bulk deal data on the NSE, Goldman Sachs India Fund bought 1.68 million shares or 0.63% stake of the company at an average price of ₹155.71 per share, 20% premium to the issue price of ₹130, aggregating to ₹26.09 crore.

Plutus Wealth Management bought 15 lakh shares (or 0.56% stake) at an average price of ₹155.50 per share, up 20% from the issue price of ₹130 totalling to ₹23.33 crore.

Laxmi Organic was listed on Thursday at ₹156.20, a premium of 20.15% to the issue price of ₹130. The public issue was subscribed 106.79 times. The issue opened for bidding on 15 March 2021 and closed on 17 March 2021. The price band for the IPO was set at ₹129-130 per share.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of ₹45.48 crore and revenue of ₹813.41 crore in the six months ended on 30 September 2020.

Laxmi Organic Industries is a speciality chemical manufacturer, focused on two key business segments: acetyl intermediates and speciality intermediates.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via