According to the bulk deal data on the NSE, Goldman Sachs India Fund bought 1.68 million shares or 0.63% stake of the company at an average price of ₹155.71 per share, 20% premium to the issue price of ₹130, aggregating to ₹26.09 crore.
Plutus Wealth Management bought 15 lakh shares (or 0.56% stake) at an average price of ₹155.50 per share, up 20% from the issue price of ₹130 totalling to ₹23.33 crore.
Laxmi Organic was listed on Thursday at ₹156.20, a premium of 20.15% to the issue price of ₹130. The public issue was subscribed 106.79 times. The issue opened for bidding on 15 March 2021 and closed on 17 March 2021. The price band for the IPO was set at ₹129-130 per share.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of ₹45.48 crore and revenue of ₹813.41 crore in the six months ended on 30 September 2020.
Laxmi Organic Industries is a speciality chemical manufacturer, focused on two key business segments: acetyl intermediates and speciality intermediates.