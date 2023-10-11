Laxmi Organic share price surges over 8% on QIP fund raising; here's what analysts say
Laxmi Organic share price surges 8% after raising funds via QIP. Laxmi Organic stock exhibits positive momentum, analysts anticipate further upside.
Laxmi Organic share price surged over 8% on Wednesday's trading session after the company raised funds worth ₹259.1 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd share price opened at an intraday low of ₹274.50 apiece on BSE. Laxmi Organic share price touched intraday high of ₹300.85.
