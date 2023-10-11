comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 11 2023 10:32:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.5 0.2%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 634.6 0.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 238.2 0.97%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 420.5 3.16%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 197.9 -0.03%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Laxmi Organic share price surges over 8% on QIP fund raising; here's what analysts say
Back Back

Laxmi Organic share price surges over 8% on QIP fund raising; here's what analysts say

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

Laxmi Organic share price surges 8% after raising funds via QIP. Laxmi Organic stock exhibits positive momentum, analysts anticipate further upside.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd share price opened at an intraday low of ₹274.50 apiece on BSE. Premium
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd share price opened at an intraday low of 274.50 apiece on BSE.

Laxmi Organic share price surged over 8% on Wednesday's trading session after the company raised funds worth 259.1 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd share price opened at an intraday low of 274.50 apiece on BSE. Laxmi Organic share price touched intraday high of 300.85.

According to an exchange filing from the company, the Fund Raising Committee of Directors approved the issue and allotment of 9,625,579 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers who meet the eligibility requirements. The shares were allotted at a premium of 267.20 per equity share, or 269.20, at the meeting on Tuesday, October 10. The approval amounted to 259.1 crore.

The issue opened on October 5 and closed on October 10. ICICI Mutual Funds buy 48.24% of QIP. 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

On the technical front, according to analysts, Laxmi Organic stock price has exhibited significant positive momentum today, with prices surging by over 8% within the first hour of trading. 

Also Read: TCS buyback 2023: Expected price, history, other details. Is Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech buyback coming soon?

This upward trend is accompanied by robust trading volumes, signifying a healthy market activity. Furthermore, it's noteworthy that the upswing is aligned with the influential 200-day Simple Moving Average (200SMA), which adds credibility to the trend. 

“Anticipate this upward movement to persist, with a potential upside target of 320 in the upcoming trading sessions. In the event of price declines, support is likely to be encountered around the 280 mark," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

As per trendlyne data, Laxmi Organic stock price fell 16.74% and underperformed its sector by 12.39% in the past year.

Also Read: MCX share price hits 52-week high as bourse to launch new commodity derivatives platform from October 16

Laxmi Organics Industries Ltd is the Goenka Group's flagship company. The interests of the group include chemicals, paper, electricity, and education. Laxmi is a prominent operator in the Acetyls industry in India, capable of producing 120,000 tonnes of Ethyl Acetate yearly. 

Additionally, the company creates 30,000 tonnes of acetaldehyde annually. Laxmi has a branch in the Netherlands and is directly present throughout Europe. The aim was made to provide better service to our overseas consumers.

Also Read: CLSA upgrades India to 'overweight', increases portfolio allocation: Report

 

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App