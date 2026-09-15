Leather stocks down today: Super Tannery, AKI India, Amin Tannery, Euro-Leder Fashion under pressure; Here's why

Leather stocks today: Shares of leather industry stocks like Super Tannery Limited, Amin Tannery Limited, and Euro-Leder Fashion remained under pressure during Tuesday’s trading session. The recent weakness in these stocks came as part of a wider cautious sentiment prevailing across the Indian stock market today.

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Additionally, most of these stocks appear to be undergoing some correction after seeing sharp rally over the past few weeks.

Why are leather stocks falling today? A decline in leather industry exports and lack of clarity over implementation of zero-duty access for Indian leather under India-EU FTA might have also added on to the pressure over the sector, according to Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn.

“The India–EU FTA took only a procedural step on 11 September, when the European Commission sent it to the Council for signature. Zero-duty access for Indian leather is realistically a Q1 2027 event, and it will take more quarters after that to show up in order books. Meanwhile, the sector's exports shrank in FY26, and June-quarter numbers from listed exporters were weak,” stated Gaurav Garg.

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While the overall theme is promising, but benefits of the recent rally over the past few weeks are yet to arrive, according to the expert.

“The selling is the market repricing illiquid microcaps to that reality. The theme is real, but the rally priced in benefits that haven't arrived. In the coming months, we'd watch export data and Q2 results rather than tariff headlines," added Garg.

Super Tannery share price trend Super Tannery stock was trading 4.98% lower at ₹9.92 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹107.11 crore at 1:07 pm on Tuesday. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹9.92 per share and an intraday low of ₹9.92 per share. The leather stock has surged nearly 45.24% in 2026 so far.

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AKI India share price trend AKI India stock was trading 4.85% lower at ₹5.88 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹60.69 crore at 1:13 pm on Tuesday. The stock has delivered close to 39% return in one month. But the stock has declined close to 10.77% in 2026 so far.

Amin Tannery share price trend The stock was trading 4.76% lower at ₹2 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹21.59 crore at 1:16 pm. The stock has delivered around 37.9% in one month and around 16.28% in 2026 so far.

Euro-Leder Fashion share price trend The company scrip was trading 2.63% lower at ₹21.10 per share on BSE at 1:19 pm on Tuesday. The stock has surged 18.8% in one month and around 5.55% in 2026 so far.

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