LED lighting solutions stock to be in focus on Wednesday after this order win from Indian Railways. Details here

Led lighting solutions stock: MIC Electronics share price will be in focus of the stock market investors on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, after the technology component maker bagged an order from the Indian Railway's Jammu Division, according to an exchange filing.

The NSE filing showed that the Indian Railway's Jammu Division ordered to provide Coach Guidance and PA system at SVDK and SINA stations for an order amount of more than ₹1.45 crore.

“MIC Electronics Limited hereby informs you that the company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Firozpur Division, Northern Railway Zone of Indian Railways, for Provision of Coach Guidance and PA system at SVDK and SINA stations over Jammu Division for an amount of ₹1,45,75,627.69,” the company informed the stock exchange through its filing.

According to the filing data, the order update is set to be executed within three months from the date of receipt of the allotment confirmation.

MIC Electronics Q3 results Hyderabad-based MIC Electronics, which makes LED display systems and electronic equipment, announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on 2 February 2026.

The company's net profit for the period witnessed a 13.36% fall to ₹1.88 crore in the third quarter, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹2.17 crore in the same period a year ago.

Although the company's net sales surged 667.91% to ₹90.23 crore in the same period, compared to ₹11.75 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Mint reported earlier that despite the sharp rise in revenue, the company witnessed margin pressure, raising concerns over the sustainability of its recent topline-driven growth.

MIC Electronics share price MIC Electronics share price closed 0.93% lower at ₹41.70 after Tuesday's trading session, compared to ₹42.09 at the previous market close, according to the NSE data. The company announced the order booking update during the market session on 10 February 2026.

Shares of MIC Electronics have given stock market investors more than 236% returns on their investment in the last three years, but the company's stock has lost over 42% in the last one-year period, NSE data shows.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has lost 4.47% so far in 2026, and is trading 4.84% lower in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market, according to the exchange data.

MIC Electronics shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹82.97 on 9 September 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹33.31 on 27 January 2026, NSE data showed. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹1,005.02 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee