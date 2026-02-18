LED solutions stock MIC Electronics jumps 4% despite weak Indian stock market trend

MIC Electronics' share price gained for the second day in a row on Wednesday, February 18, defying the weak sentiment in the Indian stock market amid high trading volumes. According to data from BSE, 4.11 lakh shares of MIC Electronics had changed hands as of 12.45 pm compared with the two-week average of 59,000 shares.

MIC Electronics share price surged as much as 5% to hit the upper price band of ₹44.17. At the same time, the BSE Sensex lost almost 300 points during intraday deals and was last trading with a minor cut of 25 points.

Advertisement

In a month, the small-cap stock has gained 11%, defying the broader market weakness, helped by recent order wins and a budget booster for the semiconductor industry with a higher outlay of ₹40,000 crore.

MIC Electronics' recent order wins Amid recent developments, the company last week, on February 13, announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Refit Global Private Limited as it looks to enter new markets, strengthen its business model, and create long-term value through synergies.

The company said this collaboration could result in a next-generation circular electronics platform positioned to drive sustainable growth, accelerate digital inclusion, and unlock unprecedented value across the refurbished electronics value chain.

Meanwhile, it also won back-to-back awards from the Indian Railways. The two orders from the Howrah Division, Eastern Railway Zone of Indian Railways and Firozpur Division, Northern Railway Zone, amounted to ₹4.45 crore and ₹1.45 crore, respectively.

Advertisement

MIC Electronics Q3 results During the third quarter, MIC Electronics' profit slipped 13% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.87 crore as higher expenses offset the steep rise in the revenue from operations during the quarter.

Also Read | Is Dalal Street on the cusp of a trend reversal? Explained

The small-cap company's revenue soared 668% YoY to ₹90.22 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹11.74 crore in Q3FY25.

As of 1.22 pm, MIC Electronics' share price was trading 2.64% higher at ₹43.18 on the BSE.