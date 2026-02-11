LED solutions stock MIC Electronics rises after receipt of order from Indian Railways

MIC Electronics share price rose nearly 1% in Wednesday's trading session, after the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Indian Railways. The stock hit the day's peak of ₹42.32, up 1.2% against its last closing price of ₹41.82.

In the last five sessions, MIC Electronics' share price has gained 2.67% and about 7% in a month. However, the stock has declined by 11.30% in six months and 40% in a year.

MIC Electronics new order details The company earlier today announced that it has received a LoA from the Howrah Division of the Eastern Railway Zone, Indian Railways, for the installation of coach and train indication boards across various railway stations. The contract is valued at ₹4.45 crore, as per an exchange filing.

“MIC Electronics Limited (“the Company”) hereby informs you that the Company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Howrah Division, Eastern Railway Zone of Indian Railways, for the provision of CIB, TIB (Coach and Train Indication Boards) at PRGR, SKIP, BZLE, SALE, MGAE, SDI, MRR, and RJG stations over Howrah division for an amount of Rs. 4,45,01,602.40,” the company said in the exchange filing.

According to the filing, the time period by which the orders are to be executed is six months.

Earlier this week, MIC Electronics had also secured a LoA from the Firozpur Division of the Northern Railway Zone, Indian Railways, for the provision of a coach guidance and public address (PA) system at SVDK and SINA stations under the Jammu Division.

MIC Electronics Q3 results 2026 The Hyderabad-based manufacturer of LED display systems and electronic equipment posted a mixed performance for the December quarter of FY26.

The company’s net sales soared 667.91% year-on-year to ₹90.23 crore, up from ₹11.75 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, revenue climbed 138% from ₹37.89 crore recorded in the September quarter (Q2 FY26).

However, profit remained under strain. Net profit came in at ₹1.88 crore, down 13.36% both year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹2.17 crore reported in the December 2024 and September 2025 quarters.

The small-cap firm, which has a market capitalisation of ₹998 crore, faced margin pressures. Operating margin contracted sharply to 4.40% from 10.06% in Q2 FY26, while the PAT margin declined to 2.08% from 5.73% on a sequential basis.