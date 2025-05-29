Leela Hotels IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Leela Hotels IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Schloss Bangalore Ltd, the operator of the luxury hotels brand “The Leela” in India, received decent response from investors. The bidding period for the public issue has ended and now focus shifts on Leela Hotels IPO allotment date, which is expected to be fixed soon.

Advertisement

The IPO was open for subscription from May 26 to May 28. Leela Hotels IPO date is likely today, May 29, and the IPO listing date is likely June 2.

The company is expected to fix the Leela Hotels IPO allotment soon. It will then credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day after the Leela Hotels IPO allotment status is finalised.

Investors can check Leela Hotels IPO allotment status online on the websites of BSE and NSE. Leela Hotels IPO allotment status can also be viewed on the IPO registrar’s portal. Kfin Technologies is the Leela Hotels IPO registrar.

In order to do a Leela Hotels IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Advertisement

Leela Hotels IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Schloss Bangalore Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Leela Hotels IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Leela Hotels IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Schloss Bangalore Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Advertisement

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Leela Hotels IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Leela Hotels IPO GMP Today Leela Hotels shares were showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market experts, Leela Hotels IPO GMP today is ₹6 per share. This signals that in the grey market, Leela Hotels shares are trading higher by ₹6 than their issue price.

Considering the Leela Hotels IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the company’s shares would be ₹441 apiece, which is at a premium of 1.4% to the IPO price of ₹435 per share.

Advertisement

Leela Hotels IPO Leela Hotels IPO commenced for public subscription on May 26 and concluded on May 28. Leela Hotels IPO allotment date is likely today, 29 May 2025, and the IPO listing date is expected to be 2 June 2025. Leela Hotels shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹3,500 crore from the public issue at a price band of ₹413 to ₹435 per share. Leela Hotels IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 5.75 crore equity shares worth ₹2,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 2.30 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,000 crore.

Advertisement

Leela Hotels IPO subscribed 4.50 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 0.83 times in the retail category, 7.46 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 1.02 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment.

JM Financial, Bofa Securities India, Morgan Stanley India Company, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, IIFL Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Leela Hotels IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.