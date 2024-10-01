Markets
Leela's IPO is a bet that luxury tourism in India is just getting started
Abhinaba Saha 6 min read 01 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Experts believe the current demand visibility in India’s tourism industry is strong enough to sustain significant buying interest for hotel stocks in the near term.
The stock market debut of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is all set to fuel investor appetite for luxury-hotel stocks, experts said, as they expect strong demand for premium experiences to drive the current upcycle in the hotel industry for the next three to four years.
