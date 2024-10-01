Leela's IPO is a bet that luxury tourism in India is just getting started

“Leela’s brand recall is strong, but still not as strong as Taj or Oberoi's when it comes to luxury. Moreover, since its portfolio is smaller and less diversified (compared to IHC and EIH) it's hit harder by the seasonality of the tourism industry," a fund manager at a large mutual fund house told Mint, requesting anonymity. “Hence, its occupancy is lower. However, its services are on par with the other two, which is reflected in its ARR (average room rate) and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margins."