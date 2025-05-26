Leela Hotels IPO subscribed 6% on Day 1; Check GMP, subscription status, other details

Leela Hotels IPO: Brookfield-backed Schloss Bangalore's initial public offering (IPO) is a book-built issue that aims to raise ₹3,500 crore from the Indian stock market. Schloss Bangalore owns the pan-India luxury hotels and resorts chain under the brand “The Leela.”

Advertisement

The Leela Hotels IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, 26 May 2025, and is scheduled to close after three trading days on Wednesday, 28 May 2025. The company has fixed the price band for the initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹413 to ₹435 per share with a lot size of 34 shares per lot.

The IPO combines a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹2,500 crore with a nearly ₹1,000 crore offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Leela Hotels IPO Subscription Status According to the BSE IPO data, stock market investors subscribed 6 per cent to Leela Hotels' initial public offering (IPO), booking 28,75,176 equity shares out of the total 4,66,10,169 shares on offer for the issue as of the first day.

Advertisement

The retail investors segment witnessed the highest bidding on the first day, as the investors subscribed 20 per cent to the public issue. The retail bidders subscribed to 16,63,960 equity shares, out of the total 84,74,576 shares available for the segment.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 3 per cent to the IPO, coming in at a bid for 4,06,640 equity shares, compared to the 1,27,11,864 equity shares on offer for the segment.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 3 per cent to the public issue as of the first day, as investors bid for 8,04,576 shares, out of the total 2,54,23,729 shares on offer.

Leela Hotels IPO latest GMP As of Monday, 26 May 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Leela Hotels IPO was at ₹11 per share. With the upper price band for the issue at ₹435 apiece, the IPO is expected to be listed in the stock market at ₹446, with a premium of 2.53 per cent, according to Investorgain data.

Advertisement

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of the investors' willingness to pay more for a public issue. The GMP dropped by ₹2 after the first day of public bidding.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee