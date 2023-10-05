Lemon Tree Hotels, Indian Hotels, Chalet Hotels gain ahead of ICC Men's World Cup, analysts positive outlook
Hotel stocks gain as ICC Men's World Cup boosts demand and occupancy projections for October and November 2023.
Hotel stocks on Thursday's session were trading in the green zone in light of the ICC Men's World Cup, which will be played in 10 stadiums around the country from October 5 to November 19. Hotels are projected to have a 100% occupancy rate in October and November 2023, according to analysts, and demand is expected to also rise.
