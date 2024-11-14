Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results: Net profit rises 33% YoY to ₹35 crore, revenue up 24%

Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd announced a 33 per cent hike in net profits to 35 crore, for the July to September quarter, compared year-on-year. Shares closed higher ahead of earnings release in Thursday's market session.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published14 Nov 2024, 08:48 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Thursday, November 14.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Thursday, November 14.

Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results: Lemon Tree Hotels Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Thursday, November 11. The company recorded a 33 per cent rise in net profits to 35 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 26.38 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing. 

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares closed 2.7 per cent higher at 121.5 after Thursday's trading session, compared to 118.30 at the previous market close. The company announced the results for the second quarter after market operating hours on Thursday.

The company's revenue from core operations rose 24 per cent to 284.36 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 229.39 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

The company's total expenses also rose 22.58 per cent to 153.62 crore for the July to September quarter, compared year-on-year with 125.32 crore. The reason for the rise in the total expenses for the company was primarily due to a hike in spending through the employee benefits segment, the power and fuel segment, and other expenses, according to the BSE filing.

About Lemon Tree Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels Limited is a mid-market hotel chain in India with more than 160 hotels, which includes more than 100 operational hotels and more than 60 hotels set to open in India and internationally, according to the company website. 

According to the website data, the company operates its properties in cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Aurangabad, Udaipur, Vishakhapatnam, Kochi, Ludhiana, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, and others. 

Internationally, the company has hotels in Dubai and Bhutan. The company is set to open other hotels in Nepal and Bhutan, as per the official website.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 08:48 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsLemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results: Net profit rises 33% YoY to ₹35 crore, revenue up 24%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

138.00
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.25 (-0.9%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.80
03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.2 (-0.88%)

Tata Motors share price

774.25
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-12.15 (-1.55%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.05
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-0.4 (-0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HCL Technologies share price

1,859.35
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-5.1 (-0.27%)
More from 52 Week High

SKF India share price

4,507.70
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-364.25 (-7.48%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

6,740.65
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-392.45 (-5.5%)

Torrent Power share price

1,560.00
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-85.45 (-5.19%)

P I Industries share price

4,244.25
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-204.85 (-4.6%)
More from Top Losers

DCM Shriram share price

1,291.05
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
104.2 (8.78%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.78
03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
6.63 (8.48%)

Eicher Motors share price

4,885.55
03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
296.45 (6.46%)

Jio Financial Services share price

318.45
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
19.05 (6.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,855.00-10.00
    Chennai
    76,861.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,013.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    76,865.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L-0.10
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.