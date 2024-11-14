Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd announced a 33 per cent hike in net profits to ₹ 35 crore, for the July to September quarter, compared year-on-year. Shares closed higher ahead of earnings release in Thursday's market session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results: Lemon Tree Hotels Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Thursday, November 11. The company recorded a 33 per cent rise in net profits to ₹35 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹26.38 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares closed 2.7 per cent higher at ₹121.5 after Thursday's trading session, compared to ₹118.30 at the previous market close. The company announced the results for the second quarter after market operating hours on Thursday.

The company's revenue from core operations rose 24 per cent to ₹284.36 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹229.39 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's total expenses also rose 22.58 per cent to ₹153.62 crore for the July to September quarter, compared year-on-year with ₹125.32 crore. The reason for the rise in the total expenses for the company was primarily due to a hike in spending through the employee benefits segment, the power and fuel segment, and other expenses, according to the BSE filing.

About Lemon Tree Hotels Lemon Tree Hotels Limited is a mid-market hotel chain in India with more than 160 hotels, which includes more than 100 operational hotels and more than 60 hotels set to open in India and internationally, according to the company website.

According to the website data, the company operates its properties in cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Aurangabad, Udaipur, Vishakhapatnam, Kochi, Ludhiana, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, and others.