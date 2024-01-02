Lemon Tree Hotels share price jumps over 10%, hits all-time high; should you buy?
Lemon Tree Hotels share price hit its fresh all-time high in early trade on Tuesday. Motilal Oswal expects Lemon Tree Hotels to deliver strong revenue and profit growth.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price jumped over 10 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, January 2, to hit its fresh all-time high. Lemon Tree Hotels share price opened at ₹120.90 against the previous close of ₹118.70 and jumped 10.3 per cent to an all-time high of ₹130.90. Around 10:35 am, the stock was at ₹128.25, up 8.05 per cent.
