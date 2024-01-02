Lemon Tree Hotels share price jumped over 10 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, January 2, to hit its fresh all-time high. Lemon Tree Hotels share price opened at ₹120.90 against the previous close of ₹118.70 and jumped 10.3 per cent to an all-time high of ₹130.90. Around 10:35 am, the stock was at ₹128.25, up 8.05 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lemon Tree Hotels share price jumped about 40 per cent in the year 2023, outperforming the equity benchmark Sensex which rose 19 per cent.

The midcap stock, however, slightly underperformed the BSE Midcap index which soared 46 per cent in 2023.

More steam left? Despite healthy gains last year, experts are of the view that the stock remains an attractive buy for the long term due to favourable fundamentals.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹150, implying a 26 per cent upside potential.

Motilal Oswal pointed out that Lemon Tree Hotels has established a niche for itself in the growing midmarket hospitality segment and is now expanding its wings by improving its presence in the upscale and luxury segment and increasing its inventory through management contracts.

"We believe the company is set to benefit significantly from the sectoral tailwinds and emerge as a larger and stronger player," said Motilal Oswal.

"We expect strong momentum for Lemon Tree Hotels to continue going forward, led by: (i) further improvements in occupancy and ARR (average room rate) on the back of resilient demand and a boost from recently opened convention centres in key markets; (ii) an increase in ARR with the addition of Aurika Sky City Mumbai and room renovations; and (iii) addition of hotels under management contracts," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm expects Lemon Tree Hotels to deliver revenue, EBITDA and adjusted PAT CAGR of 21 per cent, 22 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively, over FY23-26 and improve RoE (return on equity) to nearly 22 per cent by FY26 from 14 per cent in FY23.

Motilal Oswal underscored that Aurika Sky City Mumbai, which is positioned as an upper upscale hotel, will be a key beneficiary of the trickling down of demand from the luxury segment.

“The hotel is expected to contribute to nearly 21 per cent consolidated revenue and 23 per cent of consolidated EBITDA by FY26," Motilal Oswal said.

Moreover, the brokerage firm highlighted that Lemon Tree has a strong pipeline of nearly 3,354 managed rooms (about 91 per cent of operational managed rooms), which are expected to become operational by FY27, taking the share of managed rooms to nearly 55 per cent. The brokerage firm expects Lemon Tree to clock management fees of ₹94.3 crore by FY26 (nearly 38 per cent CAGR over FY23-26E).

Technical views on Lemon Tree Hotels stock While the fundamentals are positive, technical indicators are also flashing bullish signals.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers observed that at the current juncture, the stock has given a breakout on a weekly scale, which is looking lucrative. Also, technical indicators like weekly Stochastics have turned overbought, further confirming the bullish bias.

"As we advance, we can see ₹140 level in Lemon Tree. On the flip side, ₹140 would be a massive resistance zone as we have a couple of Fibonacci ratio clustering (refer to the chart). Support is expected near ₹125," said Patel.

Lemon Tree stock technical chart

