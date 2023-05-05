Lemon Tree Hotels share price up 41% in last one year; is it the right time to buy the stock?3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 02:53 PM IST
Brokerages underscore that under its new strategy of moving towards an asset-light model, Lemon Tree Hotels has expanded the number of managed hotels.
Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels have clocked strong gains in the last one year due to pent-up demand, the opening up of the economy after the pandemic and other sectoral tailwinds. The stock has jumped 41 per cent in the last one year against an 11 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex. Brokerage firms believe the stock is an attractive long-term play.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×