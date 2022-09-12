This hotel stock turns multibagger as shares rally 105% in a year

ICICI Securities expects the company’s operating margin to scale up to 50% (highest in the Industry) over the next one year. “The company is well positioned to capture the unorganised market share due to slowdown in the upcoming room supply in the wake of ongoing distress. We believe the company’s large asset base, strategic partnership and financial flexibility would continue to support the liquidity profile, if further need arises," it added in its note on September 7, 2022.