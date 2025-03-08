Lemon Tree Hotels stock trades at a discount, but is the juice worth the squeeze?
Summary
- The hospitality stock currently trades at a 40% valuation discount compared to that of Indian Hotels, primarily due to concerns about its performance in the premium segment. Does it make for a good investment or will it leave investors feeling sour?
India’s hospitality industry is seeing an unprecedented surge in demand, driven by economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and a resurgence in both business and leisure travel. At the forefront of this transformation is Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, a company that has not only carved out a significant niche in the mid-market segment but is now strategically positioning itself for premiumisation, asset-light expansion, and stronger financial performance.