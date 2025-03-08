The company has outlined an ambitious expansion plan in which it will add 88 new hotels with 6,068 rooms, increasing its total inventory to more than 20,000 rooms by FY28. This aggressive growth is spread across key business and leisure destinations including Shirdi, Moga, Chittorgarh, Bhopal, Valsad and Shillong. The jewel in its crown, Aurika Mumbai Airport, is projected to drive a significant chunk of revenue growth, stabilising at an average room rate (ARR) of ₹9,500 and expected to cross ₹11,000 within a year.