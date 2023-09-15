Lemon Tree share price hits 52-week high on hotel license agreements1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Lemon Tree stock reaches new 52-week high after signing license agreements for two hotel properties in Gujarat and Nepal.
Lemon Tree stock news: Lemon Tree share price today touched new 52-week high on Friday's session after the company signed license agreements for two hotel properties in Junagadh, Gujarat and Chitwan, Nepal. Lemon Tree stock price was flat today after trading in green for seven consecutive sessions. Lemon Tree Hotel share price opened at ₹124.95 apiece on BSE. Lemon Tree shares touched intraday high of ₹125.50 apiece. At 11:00 IST, the stock was up by 1.06%, at ₹124.10 apiece.
