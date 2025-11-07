Lenskart IPO listing date in focus. Here’s what GMP signals ahead of share debut on Dalal Street

Lenskart IPO Listing: The equity shares of Peyush Bansal-led eyewear company Lenskart Solutions Ltd are set to make their Dalal Street debut next week after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong subscription. Lenskart IPO listing date is 10 November 2025.

Advertisement

The public issue was open from October 31 to November 4, while the IPO allotment date was November 6. Lenskart IPO listing date is November 10, Monday, and the shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Lenskart Solutions is a tech-driven and integrated eyewear company primarily selling prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses and other products such as contact lenses and eyewear accessories. The company designs and sells a wide range of eyewear products under multiple owned in-house brands and sub-brands.

As of June 2025, Lenskart operated a total of 2,806 stores (2,137 stores in India and 669 stores internationally) and offered collections across 22 brands and sub-brands.

Ahead of Lenskart shares listing, investors watch out for the trends in grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the listing price. Here’s what Lenskart IPO GMP today signals:

Advertisement

Lenskart IPO GMP Today Lenskart shares are commanding a decent premium in the grey market, but the trend is declining. Lenskart IPO GMP today has dropped ₹11 per share, according to market experts. This indicates that in the grey market, Lenskart shares are trading higher by ₹11 apiece than their issue price.

Lenskart IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹413 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 2.74% to the issue price of ₹402 per share.

Lenskart IPO listing date is November 10, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Lenskart IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO opened for public subscription on Friday, October 31, and closed on Tuesday, November 4. The IPO allotment date was November 6, Thursday, and the Lenskart IPO listing date is November 10, Monday. Lenskart shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

The eyewear company raised ₹7,278.02 crore from the public issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 5.35 crore equity shares worth ₹2,150 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 12.76 crore shares amounting to ₹5,128.02 crore. Lenskart IPO price band was ₹382 to ₹402 per share.

Lenskart IPO was subscribed 28.26 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 7.54 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 18.23 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a 40.35 times subscription.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Financial, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global, and Intensive Fiscal are the book running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Lenskart IPO registrar.

Advertisement