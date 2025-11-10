Lenskart Share Price LIVE: GMP, experts signal muted share debut on Dalal Street

Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Lenskart shares are set to list in the India stock market today, 10 November 2025, after its initial public offering (IPO) received stellar investors’ demand. Lenskart IPO listing date is 10 November 2025, Monday.

The public issue of the Peyush Bansal-led eyewear company Lenskart Solutions Ltd was open from October 31 to November 4, while the IPO allotment date was November 6. Lenskart IPO listing date is today, November 10, Monday, and the shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Ahead of Lenskart share listing today, Lenskart IPO GMP today and experts signal a muted debut of shares.

Lenskart IPO GMP Today

The trend for Lenskart shares in the grey market is subdued. Lenskart IPO GMP today has fallen to ₹10 per share, according to market experts. This indicates that in the grey market, Lenskart shares are trading higher by ₹11 apiece than their issue price.

Lenskart IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹412 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.5% to the issue price of ₹402 per share.

Analysts also expect Lenskart shares to see a muted or flat listing in the Indian stock market today.

