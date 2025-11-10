Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Stock makes weak debut, lists with 3% discount at ₹390 on BSE

Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Lenskart shares made a tepid debut in the India stock market today, 10 November 2025, after its initial public offering (IPO) received stellar investors’ demand. Lenskart IPO listing date was 10 November 2025, Monday.
The public issue of the Peyush Bansal-led eyewear company Lenskart Solutions Ltd was open from October 31 to November 4, while the IPO allotment date was November 6. Lenskart IPO listing date was today, November 10, Monday, and the shares are listed on the BSE and NSE.
Lenskart shares made a muted debut in the Indian stock market today. Lenskart share price got listed at ₹390.00 apiece on the BSE, a discount of ₹12.00, or 2.99%, to the issue price of ₹402 per share.
On NSE, Lenskart shares got listed at ₹395 apiece, a discount of ₹7.00, or 1.74% to the IPO price of ₹402 per share.
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Lenskart share price fell over 11% from its issue price, but saw a sharp recovery from its lows. After listing at a 3% discount, Lenskart shares witnessed heavy selling pressure and declined as much as 11.51% from its issue price to a low of ₹355.70 per share. However, the stock saw buying and rose to a high of ₹400.90, up 2.79% from its listing price, but still down 0.27% from its issue price.
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Despite the market buzz, the Lenskart IPO appears overhyped and overvalued. The grey market premium, once suggesting healthy listing gains of around 25%, has slumped sharply in recent days, pointing to growing caution among traders. At the upper price band, Lenskart trades at an eye-watering 235–260× FY25 earnings and around 70× EV/EBITDA, far above even mature consumer-tech peers. Margins remain thin, and profitability is still at a nascent stage. The company’s rapid expansion and omnichannel model offer promise, but the valuation already discounts years of execution risk, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS.
In an industry still fragmented and highly price-sensitive, this IPO looks more sentiment-driven than fundamentally compelling. While subscription numbers look spectacular, investors chasing listing gains may be in for muted returns. The excitement is real — but so are the risks, he added.
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: The trend for Lenskart shares in the grey market is subdued. Lenskart IPO GMP today has fallen to ₹10 per share, according to market experts. This indicates that in the grey market, Lenskart shares are trading higher by ₹11 apiece than their issue price.
Lenskart IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹412 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.5% to the issue price of ₹402 per share.
The eyewear company raised ₹7,278.02 crore from the public issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 5.35 crore equity shares worth ₹2,150 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 12.76 crore shares amounting to ₹5,128.02 crore.
