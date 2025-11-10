Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Stock makes weak debut, lists with 3% discount at ₹390 on BSE

Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Lenskart shares made a tepid debut in the India stock market today, 10 November 2025, after its initial public offering (IPO) received stellar investors’ demand. Lenskart IPO listing date was 10 November 2025, Monday.

The public issue of the Peyush Bansal-led eyewear company Lenskart Solutions Ltd was open from October 31 to November 4, while the IPO allotment date was November 6. Lenskart IPO listing date was today, November 10, Monday, and the shares are listed on the BSE and NSE.

Lenskart IPO Listing Price

Lenskart shares made a muted debut in the Indian stock market today. Lenskart share price got listed at ₹390.00 apiece on the BSE, a discount of ₹12.00, or 2.99%, to the issue price of ₹402 per share.

On NSE, Lenskart shares got listed at ₹395 apiece, a discount of ₹7.00, or 1.74% to the IPO price of ₹402 per share.

Stay tuned to our Lenskart Share Price Live Blog for the latest updates.