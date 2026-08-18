Lenskart shares gain over 5% to record high after incorporating new step-down subsidiary in China

Shares of Lenskart Solutions rose 5.5% in Tuesday's trade to hit a fresh record high of ₹640 apiece, after the company announced the incorporation of a new step-down subsidiary in China. In a regulatory filing, the company said Wenzhou Framekart Trade Co., Ltd. was incorporated on August 14, 2026, as a subsidiary of Baofeng Framekart Technology Limited (BFT), a joint venture of Lenskart Solutions.

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The newly incorporated entity will focus on the eyewear and allied optical products business and will undertake the trading, importing, exporting, and procuring of spectacle frames and related optical products, materials, equipment, and technology for BFT and its subsidiaries. BFT will hold a 95% equity interest in the Chinese entity, with an investment of RMB 1 million through cash consideration.

In its Q1 earnings filing, the company announced that its board had also approved an increase in its equity stake in Baofeng Framekart Technology Ltd. from 51% to 70%. The acquisition of the additional stake is valued at around RMB 7.5 million, or approximately ₹10.6 crore.

During the June quarter, the international business delivered strong growth, with volumes rising 37% YoY to 2.3 million, compared with 28% growth in Q4, while the implied ASP remained flat YoY at ₹5,278. The lower constant-currency ASP largely reflected a higher contribution from sunglasses.

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In the domestic market, volumes grew around 23% YoY to 8.2 million, while the implied average selling price (ASP) increased around 6% YoY to ₹1,856, driven by premiumisation. This was also in line with the roughly 6% growth recorded in FY26.

In Q1 FY27, the company added 132 net stores, comprising 116 stores in India and 16 internationally, taking its total store count to 3,459, up around 23% YoY.

Amid sustained demand for its prescription eyewear, the company reported a net profit of ₹228 crore, compared with ₹61 crore in the same period last year, marking a 273% year-on-year increase. The strong growth in profitability was supported by sustained demand for its prescription eyewear.

Revenue from operations grew 43.3% YoY to ₹2,714.18 crore, compared with ₹1,894.46 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from the India business grew 30.7% YoY to ₹1,531 crore, while international revenue increased 38% to ₹1,203 crore.

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Shares maintain winning run The company's shares have maintained a strong winning run since their listing, delivering massive returns to early investors. In the current month so far, the stock has advanced another 12%, building on a 9% jump in July.

From the issue price of ₹402 apiece, the stock now trades 56% higher, generating solid gains for early investors who have remained invested in the stock to date. The rally has also helped the stock gain 39% in 2026 so far, even as the broader markets have remained volatile.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.