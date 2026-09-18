Lenskart Solutions block deal: ADIA-backed investor likely to offload 1.7% stake: Report

Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an investment vehicle backed by ADIA, is likely to offload its 1.7% stake in Lenskart Solutions in a ₹2,047.4 crore block deal, NDTV reported, citing sources.

According to NDTV, the block deal has been priced at ₹682.45 per share, a 3.5% discount to Lenskart Solutions’ Friday closing price of ₹707.20. Morgan Stanley is acting as the broker for the transaction.

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Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust will sell shares equivalent to a 1.7% stake in the eyewear retailer. The investor will also be subject to a 90-day lock-in period for any further sale of shares, sources told NDTV.

According to Trendlyne shareholding data, Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust held a 9.77% stake in Lenskart Solutions at the end of the June quarter, down from 12.08% at the end of the March quarter.

The potential stake sale comes at a time when the stock has been scaling multiple record highs amid heightened market volatility. In the current month, the stock has gained another 6.76% so far, building on an 18% rise in August.

The prolonged rally has pushed the stock well above its IPO price. From the issue price of ₹402 apiece, the stock now trades 76% higher, generating strong gains for early investors who have remained invested in the stock. The rally has also helped the stock gain 57% so far in 2026.

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SoftBank cuts holding in August Japan-based SoftBank Group, through its affiliate SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, has further pared its stake in Lenskart, selling 4.5 crore equity shares across 22 tranches for a total consideration of ₹2,887.87 crore in August. The shares were sold at an average price of ₹641.75 apiece.

This transaction comes after the investment group sold a 3.25% stake in Lenskart for ₹2,873 crore in June. Following the latest transactions, its holding has fallen to 7.28%, although it remains the second-largest public shareholder in the eyewear retailer.

Earnings growth gains pace in Q1 Last month, the company announced the incorporation of a new step-down subsidiary in China. Wenzhou Framekart Trade is a subsidiary of Baofeng Framekart Technology Limited (BFT), a joint venture of Lenskart Solutions.

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The company said the newly incorporated entity will focus on the eyewear and allied optical products business. It will undertake the trading, import, export, and procurement of spectacle frames and related optical products, materials, equipment, and technology for BFT and its subsidiaries.

During the June quarter, the international business delivered strong growth, with volumes rising 37% YoY to 2.3 million, compared with 28% growth in Q4, while the implied average selling price (ASP) remained flat YoY at ₹5,278. The lower constant-currency ASP largely reflected a higher contribution from sunglasses.

In Q1 FY27, the company added 132 net stores, comprising 116 stores in India and 16 internationally, taking its total store count to 3,459, up around 23% YoY.

Amid sustained demand for prescription eyewear, the company reported a net profit of ₹228 crore, compared with ₹61 crore in the same period last year, marking a 273% year-on-year increase.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.