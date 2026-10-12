Lenskart Solutions share price tumbles 5% today despite 47% returns in 2026 | What should investors do?

Lenskart block deal: Lenskart Solutions share price crashed over 5% in Monday's trading session amid reports of likely block deal by Alpha Wave Ventures. Lenskart share price opened at ₹650 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹677.85 on Friday last week an touched an intraday low of ₹643.75 on 12 October.

Lenskart block deal details According to CNBC TV18 report, as many as 2.93 crore shares of Lenskart Solutions, representing 1.67% of the company’s equity, were traded through block deals on Monday, October 12. The transaction was valued at ₹1,895 crore, with the shares changing hands at ₹647 apiece. The identities of the buyers and sellers have not yet been disclosed.

The report further revealed that Alpha Wave Ventures LP was likely to sell up to a 1.6% stake in Lenskart for as much as ₹1,691 crore. The proposed sale was pegged at a floor price of ₹640 per share, representing a 5.2% discount to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

The base offer size covered a 0.9% stake worth ₹966 crore, with an option to increase the sale by another 0.7% stake valued at ₹725 crore, the sources said. The sellers would be subject to a 30-day lock-in period before undertaking any further stake sale.

According to stock exchange data, promoter entities held a 17.53% stake in Lenskart at the end of the June quarter, while public shareholders owned 82.05%. Alpha Wave Ventures LP held a 3.42% stake in the company at the time and had already sold a portion of its holding in August.

On August 28, Alpha Wave Ventures sold 2.95 crore Lenskart shares, equivalent to around 1.7% of the company’s equity, for ₹1,857 crore through a block deal at an average price of ₹630 per share. It was the second block deal involving the company that month. The buyers included the National Pension System, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund.

Lenskart share price performance Lenskart Solutions share price has come under pressure in the near term, with the stock declining 6.73% over the past week and 5.22% over the past month.

Despite the recent weakness, Lenskart Solutions shares have delivered a strong performance so far in 2026, rising 47.35% year to date (YTD).

The stock made its stock market debut on 10 November, 2025, listed at 3% discount on BSE and 2% discount on NSE to the IPO price.

Lenskart share price - Should you buy or sell? Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, recommended investors to monitor the Lenskart stock before taking a fresh position.

“Lenskart’s stock is trading at a very high valuation, so we do not have a clear view on the stock at current levels,” Ojha said.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, suggested existing investors to stay invested for the long term, as the business is executing well, meanwhile, new investors should avoid chasing the stock at current levels and accumulate gradually on dips, preferably after the Q2 results confirm that the margin expansion is sustainable.

“Lenskart has clearly moved from a growth story to a profitable growth story. In Q1 FY27, revenue grew about 34%, EBITDA margin expanded roughly 370 basis points to 21.7%, and net profit nearly quadrupled to ₹222 crore. The valuation is At around 180 times trailing earnings, against a peer median of about 67 times, Continued stake sales by early investors such as Alpha Wave also create a supply overhang that could limit near-term upside,” Garg said.