Less than 24 investors stayed in our fund for 24 years: DSP MF’s Kalpen Parekh

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the total size of the mutual fund (MF) industry in July 1999, the earliest month for which data is available on its website, was ₹79,501 crore. The size has grown to about ₹31 lakh crore in December 2020, a 39 times jump. A large number of investors entered in 2017 when demonetisation reduced interest rates on fixed deposits, pushing individuals to invest in mutual funds. Such investors are not likely to have a very large holding period in mutual funds. However, Amfi data as of September 2020 also shows that only 49% of investors have stayed in equity mutual funds for more than two years, highlighting a problem of short-termism that affects the actual returns that investors get.