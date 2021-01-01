Lessons from a crazy year in financial markets

Lessons from a crazy year in financial markets6 min read . 09:46 AM IST
- A historic downturn and dizzying comeback show markets still have the capacity to surprise us all
Here is something many investors would have found difficult to believe during March’s stomach-churning selloff: 2020 would turn out to be a stellar year for the stock market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the year at a record, rising about 0.7% Thursday alongside the S&P 500, which finished the year up 16% at its own new high. The market for initial public offerings is flourishing. Just weeks ago, home-rental startup Airbnb Inc. made a stock-market debut so stunning that its chief executive was briefly left speechless on live television.
