Lessons From a Three-Decade-Long Stock Market Disaster
SummaryThe real reason to celebrate as Japan’s Nikkei index finally overcomes its 1989 high will be psychological.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index is within a hair’s breadth of passing its 1989 high and ending a 34-year dry spell for the country’s shareholders. This is both a cause for celebration and a deeply flawed way to understand stock investing—both in Japan and in the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more