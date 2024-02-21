Lessons From a Three-Decade-Long Stock Market Disaster

Inflation matters, too. The good news for asset owners in Japan is that a decade and a half of deflation meant stuff got cheaper, so during that supposed “lost decade" the value of their assets wasn’t eroded by inflation, as it was elsewhere. The bad news is that returns were way higher everywhere else even after inflation. Worse, inflation before and after the lost decade has left the after-inflation value, excluding dividends, of the Nikkei (and Topix) still substantially below the 1989 peak.