LG Display, SK Telecom ADR shares down over 6% on NYSE after Trump imposes 25% tariffs on South Korea

South Korea-based companies like LG Display and SK Telecom ADR shares were down over 6% on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during Monday's trading session after US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariff rates on South Korea.

According to an AFP report, US President Donald Trump on Monday said in his letter to the trading partners that he was imposing 25% tariff rates on all imports from Japan and South Korea ahead of the Wednesday, 9 July 2025, deadline.

Trump said that the 25% tariff rates will be applicable for both nations effective 1 August 2025 due to their trading relations with the US, which were “unfortunately, far from reciprocal,” the news agency reported, citing the US President.

“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25 per cent that we charge,” said Trump, according to multiple agency reports.

ADR, or American Depositary Receipt, is a type of share listed and traded on the US stock market. These stocks are certificates representing the shares of a foreign company traded on Wall Street. This ADR certificate stock allows US investors to easily invest in foreign companies without the regulatory complexities of trading directly on foreign markets.

LG Display ADR Shares LG Display ADR shares listed on the NYSE dropped more than 6% and are currently trading 6.37% lower at $3.38 as of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, 7 July 2025, compared to $3.61 at the previous US market close on Thursday.

Over the last five years, the ADR share has lost 28.43% and is trading 25.26% lower in the last one-year period. However, on a year-to-date basis, the ADR shares have gained 8.74% in 2025, and are trading 1.23% higher in the last one-month period.

SK Telecom ADR Shares SK Telecom ADR shares listed on Wall Street dropped over 7% after Trump's tariff announcement. The shares are currently trading 7.7% lower at $21.76 as of 1:49 p.m. on 7 July 2025, compared to $23.58 at the previous US market close last week.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)

