LG Electronics share price slumps 8% after weak Q3 results. Should you buy or sell?

Shares of LG Electronics India dropped more than 8% during the session on Thursday, February 12, following the announcement that the prominent appliance and consumer electronics manufacturer experienced a staggering 61.58% decline in its net profit year-on-year, falling to ₹89.67 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

According to LG Electronics India Ltd's regulatory filing, net profit for the same October-December period last year was reported at ₹233.45 crore.

In the December quarter of FY26, the company’s revenue from operations remained nearly unchanged at ₹4,114.4 crore, compared to ₹4,395.53 crore during the same timeframe a year ago.

The total expenses reported by LG Electronics India amounted to ₹4,038.36 crore in the third quarter of FY26, reflecting a decrease of 2.77% year-on-year.

Since its debut on the stock market in October of last year, this marks the second quarterly results announcement for LG Electronics India, a subsidiary of South Korea's LG Electronics Inc.

In the most recent December quarter, LG Electronics India's revenue from its home appliance and air solutions (H&A) segment fell slightly by 9.8% to ₹2,788.09 crore, compared to ₹3,090.90 crore from the same period last year.

According to the company's earnings report, this revenue drop was attributed to a 'softening in demand' following Diwali.

Buy or sell? ICICI Securities noted in its report that LG Electronics' Q3FY26 results were below expectations due to effects from the post-festive season and a decline in trade and consumer demand. To maintain brand image, LG opted against price reductions, which we believe adversely affected its margins. Additionally, margins suffered further due to rising commodity prices and currency depreciation.

Nonetheless, the brokerage remains optimistic about the company, highlighting its ongoing market leadership in essential categories—backed by strong branding, premium positioning, and a comprehensive distribution network. In addition, LG has increased its share in the offline TV market, reinforcing its leading position. Furthermore, the Sri City plant is on schedule to commence operations by Q3FY27. They believe this will improve LG's supply chain efficiency, allowing for quicker market access and better product availability. Lastly, the company is still prioritizing the expansion of its AMC business and enhancing its B2B operations.

“With strong brand equity, sustained leadership, distribution strength and backward integration, LG is well-positioned to deliver consistent growth and margin resilience over the medium term. Retain BUY with a DCF based revised TP of ₹1,746 (earlier ₹1,875; implied target P/E at 46x FY28E EPS),” said the brokerage.

LG Electronics share price today LG Electronics share price today opened at ₹1,421.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,492.95 per share and an intraday low of ₹1,394.25 per share.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, highlighted that LG Electronics shares have corrected nearly 24% within 67 days of listing, before staging a recovery that retraced 50% of the decline near 1,530.

According to technical analysts, post the quarterly earnings, the stock witnessed a gap-down opening. However, prices are showing relative strength from lower levels near 1,400. That said, analysts believe that the sentiments are likely to remain subdued until the gap around 1,520 is filled. The 1,400–1,520 zone will act as a key trading range in the near term.

