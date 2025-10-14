LG Electronics share price trades over 2% lower after bumper listing. Should you buy, hold or sell the stock?

LG Electronics share price traded marginally lower after making a bumper debut in the Indian stock market today. LG Electronics IPO listing date was today, 14 October 2025, and LG Electronics India shares were listed on BSE and NSE.

LG Electronics shares were listed at ₹1,715 apiece on the BSE, a premium of ₹575 or 50.44%, to its issue price of ₹1,140 per share. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), LG Electronics share price debuted with a premium of 50.01% at ₹1,710.10.

After the stellar listing, LG Electronics shares hit a high of ₹1,736.40 apiece, and a low of ₹1,650.05 apiece on the BSE.

LG Electronics IPO listing was in line with the Street expectations, as indicated by the trends in the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the share listing, LG Electronics IPO GMP today and experts signaled a strong debut of shares in the stock market today.

Analysts have suggested investors book partial profits in LG Electronics shares and hold the remaining shares for the long term on the back of the company’s strong fundamentals and growth prospects. Here’s what analysts said:

Should you buy, hold or sell LG Electronics shares? Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. said that LG Electronics India valuation was attractively priced relative to the industry average of comparable listed peers, justifying the premium listing. Near-term growth visibility also remains encouraging, aided by the anticipated GST 2.0 reforms, which could enhance consumer affordability and drive strong volume growth in the upcoming quarters.

“We therefore recommend allotted investors to hold LG Electronics shares for the long term, backed by LG’s dominant market position, diversified product mix, and consistent growth outlook, while noting possible short-term volatility. Non-allotted investors should adopt a ‘Wait and Watch’ approach — monitor post-listing price movements and consider accumulating on meaningful dips,” Tapse said.

LG Electronics India is a leading player in the consumer durables and home appliances segment, offering a wide range of products including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and smart home solutions. In FY25, the company reported healthy growth with revenue up by around 14% and profits surging nearly 46% year-on-year, reflecting strong operational efficiency and demand momentum.

“Given the sharp listing premium, investors are advised to book partial profits in LG Electronics shares to secure gains while retaining the remaining portion for potential long-term appreciation. A stop-loss near RS 1,400 is recommended to safeguard against market volatility,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Analysts at Master Capital Services said that LG Electronics India IPO listing was superior to the grey market expectations, which had anticipated a 40% listing premium

“LG Electronics India is still a strong long-term structural tale, a proxy for India's rapidly growing, value-driven home appliances space, where the company has a No. 1 position in several segments. Investors who have received allotted the shares may book partial profits at listing at premium and can keep rest for long term. Meanwhile, investors who did not receive shares in the IPO can buy when the price comes down,” said Master Capital Services.

The ₹11,607.01-crore LG Electronics IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per share. LG Electronics IPO was subscribed 54.02 times in total.

Morgan Stanley India Co. Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the LG Electronics IPO registrar.

At 12:30 PM, LG Electronics shares were trading at ₹1,680.00 apiece on the BSE, down 2.04% from its listing price, and up 47.37% from its issue price.