LG India’s IPO eyes a premium valuation—will investors bite?
Madhvendra 6 min read 21 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Summary
- The South Korean electronics giant is set for one of India’s biggest listings, banking on its market dominance and strong margins. But with slowing revenue growth and rising royalty payments, is the stock priced for outsized returns or stretched too thin?
LG Electronics India, the country’s second-largest electronics company, is gearing up for one of the most anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) of the year. Yet investors are wondering: will the stock justify its premium price?
