Libor overhaul gets boost in Cuomo bid to avert transition chaos

Various tenors of dollar Libor may be given a reprieve until mid-2023, in part to allow legacy contracts that lack a clear replacement rate to die off naturally. While that would help reduce the threat to financial stability, the most challenging floating-rate debt and securitizations -- as well as Libor-based mortgages and student loans -- will run on past the new deadline, making legislation critical. As home to the world’s biggest financial center, much of the debt falls under New York law.