Libor transition vexes collateralized loan obligations market

Rishad Ahluwalia, head of CLO research at JPMorgan, said fluctuations among the new benchmark rates will likely cause investors to pause while CLO managers gauge how to handle hedging costs. While CLO managers have always dealt with small differences in interest rates between loans, he said increased uncertainty regarding the transition could push money managers to trim CLO holdings after this year’s pile-in. He also expects demand to cool as investors seek to diversify their portfolios.