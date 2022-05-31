Edelweiss Alternative & Quantitative Research has carried out a pre-emptive analysis of the Semi-Annual Index (SAIR) September 2022 Rejig for Nifty indices. The index provider will officially announce the list in the second half of August 2022. The cut-off date is July 29 whereas the announcement is expected to be in the second half of August and rebal date is September 30, 2022.

