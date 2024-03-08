LIC, Bank of Baroda to Canara Bank: This penny stock is owned by 5 PSU stocks
LIC, Bank of Baroda to Canara Bank, all these five PSU companies have remained steady in this penny stock during the October to December 2023 quarter
Multibagger penny stock: GTL Infrastructure shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. This penny stock has ascended from ₹0.85 to ₹1.85 per share level NSE, delivering over 115 percent return to its long-term shareholders. It would interesting for stock market investors to know that a good number of state-owned companies have a shareholding in this penny stock. As per the shareholding pattern of GTL Infrastructure Ltd for the October to December 2023 quarter, PSU companies like Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, and Union Bank of India. These PSU stocks own over 1 percent stake in this penny stock.
