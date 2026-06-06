LIC bets big on Maruti Suzuki, raises stake to above 5% despite weakness in the auto major

Before the transaction, LIC held 1.57 crore shares, representing a 4.989% stake in India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer. Following the latest acquisition, its holding has risen to 5.006%.

Pranati Deva
Updated6 Jun 2026, 12:55 PM IST
LIC raises stake in Maruti Suzuki
LIC raises stake in Maruti Suzuki(Photo: PTI)

Maruti Suzuki share price: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest institutional investor, has increased its stake in Maruti Suzuki beyond the key 5% ownership threshold after purchasing additional shares of the automaker through the open market.

According to a regulatory filing, LIC acquired 51,750 shares of Maruti Suzuki on June 3 through a market transaction. Based on the stock's previous closing price of 13,064 on the NSE, the purchase is valued at approximately 67.61 crore. Before the transaction, LIC held 1.57 crore shares, representing a 4.989% stake in India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer. Following the latest acquisition, its holding has risen to 5.006%.

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The increased investment comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki shares have been under pressure. The stock has declined nearly 3% over the past month and is down around 22% so far in 2026. Despite the recent weakness, the automaker has delivered gains of about 8% over the last one year, more than 36% over three years and nearly 81% over five years.

On Friday, the stock ended 0.07% lower at 13,048.60 apiece on BSE. It has hit its 52-week high of 17,371.60 in January 2026 and its 52-week low of 12,019.75 in June 2025.

Maruti Launches India's First Flex-Fuel Passenger Vehicle

The stake increase also coincides with Maruti Suzuki's launch of what it described as India's first flex-fuel passenger vehicle, the Wagon R Flex Fuel.

Speaking at the launch event, Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the new model represents more than just the introduction of another vehicle.

"The introduction of the flex-fuel Wagon R marks more than the debut of a new vehicle. It represents a new chapter in India's energy journey," Takeuchi said.

Highlighting the country's dependence on imported crude oil, he emphasised the importance of developing sustainable and locally driven energy solutions.

"India has two national objectives: First, reduce dependence on imported crude oil. Second, reduce carbon emissions. Flex-fuel meets both. It is truly Atmanirbhar and clean," he added.

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LIC Shareholding

LIC has remained an active buyer in the equity market despite volatility triggered by factors such as the Iran-US conflict, concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruptions and broader global uncertainties. During the January-March quarter of FY26, the state-run insurer purchased shares worth around 18,500 crore (nearly $2 billion) across several companies, including Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel. During the same quarter, LIC also acquired Maruti Suzuki shares worth approximately 1,374 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.

LICMaruti SuzukiShareholdingIndian Stock Market
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