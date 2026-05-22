LIC board approves 1:1 bonus issue, also declares final dividend; check record dates

LIC bonus issue: India’s largest life insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India, on Thursday, 21 May, approved a 1:1 bonus share issue for shareholders while also reporting a strong rise in quarterly and annual profitability for FY26.

The state-owned insurance major fixed May 29 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the bonus shares.

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Under the approved proposal, shareholders will receive one additional fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each held by them.

Moreover, the insurer also announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share for the financial year 2025-26. The board fixed Thursday, June 25, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the proposed final dividend.

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"The Board of Directors of the Corporation (“Board”) has fixed Friday, May 29, 2026, as the Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Members of the Corporation for bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Tenonly) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

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Further, in accordance with SEBI circular dated September 16, 2024, the deemed date of allotment of bonus equity shares shall be Monday, June 01, 2026.

Board has fixed Thursday, June 25, 2026, as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Members of the Corporation for the proposed final dividend," said the insurer in an exchange filing.

LIC Q4 results LIC reported a consolidated net profit of ₹23,467 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a 23% year-on-year growth compared with ₹19,039 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

The insurer’s net premium income during the January-March quarter stood at ₹1.64 lakh crore, reflecting an 11% increase from ₹1.48 lakh crore recorded in the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, net premium income rose 30% from ₹1.26 lakh crore reported in the October-December quarter of FY26.

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The company's asset quality also improved with its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) contracting to 1.21% in Q4 FY26 from 31% in the December quarter of FY26 and 1.46% in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the performance, R Doraiswamy, CEO & MD of LIC, said: “Financial Year 2025-26 has been a satisfying year for us, with strong overall growth across every business vertical, leading to record performance metrics. We have achieved a non-par share on an APE basis in our individual business of more than 35%, and our VNB margin is more than 21% for the year.”

For the full financial year, LIC reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹57,419 crore, marking a 19% rise on a year-on-year basis.

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LIC’s Value of New Business (VNB) rose 41.63% to ₹14,179 crore during the year. Its VNB margin (net) improved by 360 basis points to 21.2%, indicating stronger profitability from new business generation. Meanwhile, new business premium income from the individual segment increased 8.29% to ₹67,676 crore.

The company’s group business also registered healthy growth. Total group business premium income increased 16.26% to ₹1.97 crore, while total premium income rose 9.80% to ₹5.36 crore in FY26.

The insurer’s assets under management (AUM) also climbed 5.08% to ₹57,29,396 crore during FY26, further strengthening its position as the country’s largest institutional investor. Its solvency ratio improved to 2.35 compared with 2.11 in the previous year, reflecting stronger capital adequacy and financial stability.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.