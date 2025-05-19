LIC board to meet on THIS date to consider Q4 results, dividend

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), on Monday, announced that the board will meet on Tuesday, May 27 to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025 and recommend final dividend for FY25.

“ This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (“the Corporation”) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, inter alia to: consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; and recommend final dividend for the financial year 2024-25, if any,” the company said in an exchange filing dated May 19.

The company further said, “ Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Corporation’s Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the trading window for dealing in shares of the Corporation was closed for the Insiders from April 01, 2025 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the Board Meeting for consideration and approval of the said financial results, i.e., till May 29, 2025.”

LIC share price is up nearly a per cent in Monday's session, trading at ₹863.95 apiece.

LIC Q3 results 2024 highlights State-owned LIC posted a 17% year-on-year rise in net profit, which reached ₹11,056 crore, up from ₹9,444.42 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the profit growth, LIC's net premium income fell by 8.6 per cent year-on-year, decreasing to ₹106,891.48 crore from ₹117,016.93 crore.

LIC's expenses fell by 20.76 per cent year-on-year to ₹14,415.80 crore, primarily due to a nearly 30 per cent reduction in employee-related costs. The management expense ratio dropped to 13.47 per cent, compared to 15.5 per cent in the same period last year.

The company's value of new business (VNB) premium for Q3FY25 was ₹1,926 crore, reflecting a 26.87 per cent decline year-on-year. Its VNB margin, which indicates profitability for life insurers, stood at 19.35 per cent.