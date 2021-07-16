LIC books record 10,000 crore stock market profit in April-June

“Being a contrarian investor, LIC has the advantage of booking profits from shares that were bought many years back when there was hardly any other insurer. This is possibly the highest June-quarter profit," said a LIC official, one of the two people cited above. “We have sold shares worth around ₹20,000 crore in the first quarter of this tough year of the pandemic, from which a profit of more than ₹10,000 crore was made," the person said seeking anonymity.